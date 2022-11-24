Click to share this via email

Nathalie Issa as Yusra Mardini and Manal Issa as Sara Mardini in "The Swimmers".

Netflix’s “The Swimmers” is already making waves on social media.

The film finally hit Netflix after making the rounds at the festival circuit, and fans are loving the film.

Twitter users are expressing their love for the film, especially praising the emotional beats.

“#TheSwimmers on Netflix: between tears and goosebumps, A much needed movie on a popular platform. Wonderful,” wrote one fan.

Others praised the film how inspirational it was.

#TheSwimmers thank you for making me believe again. — Mariam (@Mariam_Halaby) November 24, 2022

Watched #TheSwimmers and it has left me speechless. Respect. — Rijosh Joseph (@rijosh) November 24, 2022

Twitter users were also glad the film shone a spotlight on the topic of refugees and their struggles.

This is a stunning film. It’s not just about swimming. It’s about life. Love. Survival. Support. Perseverance. Refugees. I cried a lot. #theswimmers https://t.co/kt1juprhAC — Joyce Harper (@ProfJoyceHarper) November 24, 2022

The film follows the true story of teenage Olympian refugee Yusra Mardini and the struggles she went through with her sister Sara to safely cross the Aegean Sea.

Mardini escaped Syria to become part of the Refugee Olympic Athletes Team that competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics as well at the 2020 Summer Olympics with the Refugee Olympic Team.

“The Swimmers” is now available for streaming on netflix.