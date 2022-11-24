LOVE IS BLIND. (L to R) SK Alagbada and Raven Ross in LOVE IS BLIND.

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada is setting the record straight.

The season 3 “Love is Blind” star is hitting back at social media users accusing him of cheating on Raven Ross.

The star took to his Instagram Stories to deny the claims as well as take a stand against the accusations.

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Kyle Abrams Confirms He’s Dating Tania Leanos Following Deepti Vempati Split

“Dear LIB Family, Raven and I left the ‘Love is Blind’ altar as single individuals who went back to dating other people,” he began his post.

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada – Photo: Instagram/@sk4ever2

“While our journey back together hasn’t been straightforward, the unique emotional connection we developed from this experiment kept us together as friends, and helped rekindle our relationship after the fact,” he continued.

He noted that in hopes the rumours didn’t affect Ross, he was taking action.

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada – Photo: Instagram/@sk4ever2

“These allegations have been falsely misrepresented with malicious intent, and we are actively pursuing legal actions against some of the accusers involved,” he wrote. “I am deeply sorry for the pain this has caused Raven, my family and everyone involved. Raven and I will continue to support each other and wish nothing but love. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The rumours first popped up when TikTok user @emmwho9 shared in a now-deleted post the claim she went on a date with Alagbada.

“Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show ‘Love Is Blind,’ and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now,” she said, via Buzzfeed.

READ MORE: Colleen Reed Thanks Matt Bolton For ‘Holding Me Up’ During ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: ‘I Let The Internet Tear Me Down’

Another user, @hannahbethstyle, said she was dating the star prior to the show and got back together with him afterwards.

“I asked to see his phone to send pics of myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact named ‘fiancé,’” she wrote. “I waited to confront him until dinner bc I was trying to wrap my head around what I saw,” the woman continued. “He told me it was for the LIB show but it was just for $ & they were friends only.”

The two reality stars found romance on the reality show, even leaving together engaged.

Alagbada and Ross announced their split on Monday, however, citing “on-going legal proceedings” for the lack of details regarding the breakup.