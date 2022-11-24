Actress Priyanka Chopra, who successfully transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood, said in a recent podcast that there was a time when people tried to “jeopardize her career.”

Appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast during her recent India trip, Chopra was asked if at any point she felt that anyone tried to jeopardize her career, to which she replied: “Few of us are happy for somebody else’s success.”

She added, “Our generation should say, ‘Hold on. Why is my natural instinct (when someone is successful) to be jealous… to be envious? Why is my natural instinct not saying, wow, you’ve done so great.”

“I’ve also had people wanting to jeopardize my career. Like take away from work… make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing,” she added.

So how did she deal with it?

“I don’t sit and wait on and harp on… I mean, maybe I’ll cry one night or the other when an opportunity was taken away from me but I don’t sit in the sh*t,” the “Quantico” star said. “You have to shut off those noises. There are so may people that’ll want to pull you down but don’t focus on that. Focus on the one person who believes in you.”

After being crowned Miss World in 2000, Priyanka stepped into the Indian film industry, where she became a name to reckon with powerful performances in films like “Don”, Fashion”, “Mary Kom”, “7 Khoon Maaf, “Barfi!” and “Dil Dhadakne Do” among others.

She became a household name in the US with the lead role in TV series “Quantico” and then by playing antagonist opposite Dywane Johnson in “Baywatch”.

She last appeared in “The Matrix Resurrections” and he upcoming projects are “Citadel” and “Love Again”.