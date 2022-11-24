Matthew McConaughey is letting fans in on how his family celebrates Thanksgiving.

The actor detailed why him and his loved ones “don’t eat early,” mainly because of his older brother.

In a video uploaded to McConaughey’s Instagram page, the Hollywood icon revealed that his family are late starters- they normally begin eating around 7 p.m., adding that the main turkey dinner doesn’t arrive until much later in the night.

The 53-year-old “Interstellar” actor explained that his brother, who’s in charge of the meat, “doesn’t like to grill, he prefers to smoke”.

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Is In A Neck Brace After Falling Down The Stairs

McConaughey clarified that his older sibling would rather “chitchat” and enjoy not having to do anything as he watches the meat cook slowly.

“That’s what Thanksgiving is at our house,” McConaughey concluded. “Thanksgiving dinner, eleven or midnight.”

Fans took to the comments section, noting that 7 p.m. is “too late,” teasing that they “gotta eat before I come to your house.”

McConaughey’s fellow “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “Fool’s Gold” co-star, Kate Judson, simply reacted to his video with a crying with laughter emoji.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey’s Kids Join Her As She Sings ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rita Wilson commented, “Looking at the smoker…doesn’t even have to open the lid!”

Meanwhile, others supported the actor’s family tradition with one user sharing, “Happy Thanksgiving! I agree with your bro, BBQ smoking is the best, low and slow, with lots of love.”

Another added: “Dinner is always many hours later than expected. We’re all Eating in the dark.”

READ MORE: Matthew McConaughey Says His Father Gave Him Important Lesson About Consent

“Not about the food. It’s about the family, talk, and make memories,” one user agreed with McConaughey that the holiday is about enjoying time with family.

The actor and his wife, Camila Alves, strongly value family time. Last month, the couple enjoyed a day out with their three kids– Levi, 14, Vida, 12, and Livingston, 9- as they cheered on their team- the Austin FC soccer club- in a sweet video shared to Alves’ Instagram page.