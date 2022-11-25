Happy birthday Christina Applegate!

Today, the “Married… With Children” star turns 52 and to celebrate her special day, ET Canada is looking back on some of the actress’ most noteworthy performances.

“Dead To Me” (2019-2022)

Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate in “Dead to Me” — Photo: Saeed Adyani / © 2021 Netflix, Inc.

In this Netflix comedy series, which recently ended, Applegate stars as Jen Harding, a “hot-head widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband.” The actress’ character “befriends an eccentric optimist” named Judy (Linda Cardellini) with a shocking secret.

“Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” (1991)

Christina Applegate in costume as her character Sue Ellen Crandell in a publicity portrait for the film “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” in Los Angeles, California, 1991. — Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Applegate, who was just 20 years old when this teen comedy premiered, took on the role of Sue Ellen Crandell, a teenager who likes to party and have fun while her mother is out of town for the entire summer. However, when the evil babysitter looking after her rambunctious younger siblings suddenly bites the dust, the Crandells are left short on cash. Sue Ellen then lands a sweet job in fashion after lying about her age and experience, but, she quickly discovers the downside of adulthood, eagerly awaiting her mother’s return.

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” (2013)

Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate- “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”, 2013 — Photo: Gemma Lamana/Moviestore/Shutterstock

In the 2013 sequel to 2004’s “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”, Applegate reprises her role as the talented TV anchor Veronica Corningstone, whose heart was captured in the previous 1970s-set film by her co-anchor, Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell). With the ’70s behind them, “San Diego’s top-rated newsman (Burgundy) returns to take New York City’s first 24-hour news channel by storm” with his now-wife (Corningstone) by his side.

“The Big Hit” (1998)

“The Big Hit”- Mark Wahlberg, Christina Applegate — Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

In this ’90s action-comedy, Applegate plays the fiancé of hit man Melvin Smiley (Mark Wahlberg), however she is completely unaware of what he does for a living. As Melvin tries to keep his real job secret from Applegate’s character Pam, he ends up falling in love with the kidnapping victim from his job, turning his world upside down.

“Vacation” (2015)

Skyler Gisondo, Steele Stebbins, Christina Applegate, Ed Helms- “Vacation”, 2015 — Photo: Hopper Stone/Warner Brothers/Kobal/Shutterstock

In this adventurous comedy, Applegate is married to Ed Helms’ Rusty Griswold, who surprises her and their two sons with a cross-country road trip to America’s favourite fun park, Walley World, “in order to spice things up with his wife and reconnect” with their boys. However, Applegate’s character, Debbie, and her family hilariously find themselves in one misadventure after another.

“Friends” (1994-2004)

“Friends”- “The One With Rachel’s Other Sister” — Episode 8 — Aired 11/21/2002 — Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Christina Applegate as Amy Green — Photo: Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

Applegate famously took on the role of Amy Green, Rachel’s self-absorbed sister in the beloved sitcom’s ninth and 10th seasons. The actress’ “Friends” performance even won her an Emmy award in 2003 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Married… With Children” (1987-1997)

Christina Applegate in “Married… With Children” — Photo: CP Images

The one that started it all. Applegate was just 15 when she was cast as Kelly Bundy on “Married… with Children”. The actress instantly became the breakout star of the show, thanks to her portrayal of the ditzy but lovable blond.