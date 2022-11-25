Emma Corrin thinks it’s high time for awards to make a change.

Speaking with the BBC, the 26-year-old star of “The Crown” expressed a strong preference for awards shows to ditch gendered categories.

“I hope for a future in which that happens,” Corrin, who is non-binary and uses they-them pronouns, said.

They added, “I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.”

Corrin explained, “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented.”

In 2021, the actor was nominated for a number of awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for their performance as Princess Diana on “The Crown”, but at the time, Corrin was still using she/her pronouns.

“It’s difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories,” they continued.

Corrin also talked about playing mostly female roles in projects like “My Policeman” and “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.”

“When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?” they wonder. “You can discuss awards and the representation there, but really the conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself, in the content that we are seeing for non-binary people, for queer people, for trans people, because then I think that will change a lot.”

They continued, “When those parts come up, meaning more people and more actors are playing those roles then I think there will be more of an urgency with which these questions will be addressed.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the BAFTAs said they are “engaged in proactive and thoughtful consultation on this subject,” and the BBC reports that the Academy is also believed to be holding discussions about gender neutral categories for the Oscars.

Back in 2012, the Grammys switched to gender neutral categories, while the Brit Awards made the change just this year.

Talking about their own decision to be so public about being non-binary, Corrin said, “I know how much I’ve been helped by people in the public [eye] who have been open and generous with their journeys and how much it’s helped me feel comforted and acknowledged and like I am on the right path.”

They added, “And I think that if I could help in any way by being open, then that would be good.”