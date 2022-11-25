King Charles III is set to continue the Royal Family’s tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham.

Charles will gather the family at the Norfolk estate, with this year marking the first Christmas since Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8.

According to the BBC, the King will host members of his wider family at the Sandringham home, after the Queen spent Christmas at Windsor Castle the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The late monarch spent 32 Christmases at Sandringham, which has been the private home to generations of British monarchs since 1862.

Amid concerns over the rising cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the U.K. last December, the Queen ended up cancelling plans to return to Sandringham, as well as calling off her traditional pre-Christmas lunch for extended family at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm who will be in attendance at Sandringham, but Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are expected to be be joining Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort.

The royals tend to attend a service at their local church, St. Mary Magdalene, on Christmas morning, as well as greeting locals.

This year, Charles will also deliver his first Christmas broadcast, where he’s expected to pay tribute to his late mother, the Queen.