Margot Robbie had a little liquid courage before shooting that “The Wolf of Wall Street” sex scene.

The actress, who played Jordan Belfort’s wife, Naomi Lapaglia, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 flick, spoke about the infamous opening scene that saw her walk in fully naked minus stockings and heels.

Robbie shared during a BAFTA: A Life In Pictures recording: “I’m not going to lie, I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous — very, very nervous,” according to the Evening Standard.

READ MORE: Margot Robbie Shuts Down Rumours That She Was Crying Outside Cara Delevingne’s Home

She insisted she didn’t think so much attention would be on her in the film, saying: “It was my first film in America. Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film.'”

Robbie added that she thought, “‘It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything.’

“And I was just kind of like, ‘I’ll slip under the radar.’”

READ MORE: Margot Robbie Takes Swipe At ‘Dangerous’ Paparazzi Situations, Talks Downsides To Fame: ‘Now I Know Who’s Trying To F**k Me Over’

Robbie also said she felt at ease sharing ideas on set with director Martin Scorsese.

The “I, Tonya” star recalled, “I just turned 22. I mean, we were a couple of months into the shoot at that point, so the tone had been set that it was a bit of a free for all on that film.

“It was kind of like, the crazier you are, the more Marty is going to love it, and the more screen time you’re going to get, so it was a real sink or swim situation.

“By that point, I was ready to throw out any ideas.”