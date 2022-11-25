Kanye West is running again.

On Thursday, after previously teasing the news, the rapper officially announced his plans to run, once again, for President of the United States in 2024.

To launch the campaign, West shared a series of “YE24” campaign videos, the first of which has him talking about asking to be Donald Trump’s vice president, claiming that the former president insulted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I’m going to lose. Has that ever worked for anyone in history?” he says.

Two more videos featured footage of people in media, including Tucker Carlson, discussing West and his recent spate of controversies surrounding his “White Lives Matter” shirts and his antisemitic statements.

He also put out a video featuring an animated logo for his campaign.

West previously attempted to run for president in the 2020 election cycle, though he filed too late to appear on the ballots for upwards of six states, eventually only managing to get his name on the ballot in just 12 states.