Hilaria Baldwin is well aware it’s not the easiest to make seven kids sit still for a photo.

The star shared a Thanksgiving snap on Thursday, posing with her husband Alec Baldwin and their kids; newborn Ilaria, Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 1.

However, the only one who ended up smiling for the pic was the eldest, Carmen, who sat on the sofa cradling her baby sister.

Joking that it was an “epic fail family photo,” Hilaria wrote alongside the shot: “Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours ✨. Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives ✨💛”

Hilaria’s post comes after she recently opened up about the criticism she’s received about using a surrogate to bear her youngest child.

“There’s no difference and people assume that I’m less of a mom, that she’s less of my daughter,” she stated on the latest edition of her podcast “Witches Anonymous”.

“She is just as attached to me as all my other ones,” she added. “I don’t have a difference between my daughter that was born via surrogacy and my six other children that I carried.”

Alec also shares 27-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.