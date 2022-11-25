Click to share this via email

Oh Yeong-su, who won a Golden Globe for his role in “Squid Game”, was arrested and indicted on charges of sexual misconduct.

Variety reports that the 78-year-old actor was taken into custody and charged on Thursday; he was subsequently released.

Prosecutors in Suwon, a city near Seoul, alleged that Oh “inappropriately touched the body of a woman in mid-2017.”

The alleged victim first filed a complaint against Oh in December 2021, with the case closed the following April. However, the case was later reopened at the victim’s request.

Oh has denied the allegations.