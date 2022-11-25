Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Valerie Bertinelli is spending the holiday with family.

On Thursday, the “One Day at a Time” actress shared photos and video from her Thanksgiving, which she spent with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, and other family and friends.

READ MORE: Valerie Bertinelli Finalizes Divorce From Tom Vitale, Agrees To Pay Ex Over $2 Million

Wolfgang Van Halen, Andraia Allsop, Valerie Bertinelli – Photo: Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram

In one of the photos posted to her Instagram story, Bertinelli is seen posing with Wolfgang and his fiancé Andraia Allsop.

Another photo features Bertinelli with her brother Patrick.

READ MORE: Valerie Bertinelli Praises Wolfgang Van Halen’s Performance With Dave Grohl At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

In a video showing the whole gathering of family and friends chowing down, Bertinelli joked it’s the “Italian way.”

The festivities come just days after the actress finalized her divorce from Tom Vitale. She had filed for the divorce back in May, after filing for legal separation in November 2021.