Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez is mixing it up this year for her Thanksgiving celebrations, spending time with friends instead of family and substituting fish and chips for turkey.

Brooklyn Beckham shared video of his Thanksgiving festivities, in which he and wife Nicola Peltz were joined by Gomez.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Has Pajama Party With Pals Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Amid Francia Raisa Fallout

In the video, the three are shown undertaking dinner preparations with a few more friends, with Beckham whipping something up in a bowl for their Thanksgiving feast.

“Fish and chips with @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and @selenagomez @bradleygpeltz @raquellestevens ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Beckham’s Thanksgiving included giving thanks for his bride.

“Today I am so thankful for my absolutely gorgeous wife,” the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham wrote in the caption of a photo of Peltz he shared on social media.

READ MORE: Nicola Peltz Beckham Has Had Enough Of Those Victoria Beckham ‘Feud’ Rumours: ‘I Keep Seeing Everywhere That Word’

“Love you, baby,” he added. “Thank you for everything you do x you’re the best.”