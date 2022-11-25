Click to share this via email

The Kardashian-Jenners definitely go all out for Thanksgiving.

Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter North made sure to fill fans in what the famous family were getting up to on her and her mom’s joint TikTok account.

The family sat at a stunning table, that was decorated with candles and floral centre pieces.

The wall behind the food featured royal-inspired portraits of each family member.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, and Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, didn’t seem to be included.

Kim even ditched the glam team for the day, letting North do her makeup.

The youngster shared each product she was using on her mom on TikTok, with Kim then showing off the result, pouting for the camera.

The family also toasted marshmallows, with North posting hers on the social media site.

Kylie Jenner later shared some cute pics of herself posing with her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall.