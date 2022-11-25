Prince William, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, visits Newquay Orchard as he makes his first Official Visit to Cornwall on November 24, 2022 in Newquay, Cornwall.

Prince William might be a royal, but there’s nothing over-the-top about his diet.

The Prince of Wales headed to Cornwall, U.K. this week for his first visit to the area since he took on his new role as Duke of Cornwall.

During his outing, he met nutritionist Monique Hyland on an hour-long visit to community “urban space” Newquay Orchard, where he took a nutrition quiz, CornwallLive reported.

Hyland told the publication, “He was a little bit nervous to begin with when I asked him what he ate yesterday. He was okay to start with as he had a healthy breakfast, but then he admitted someone had got him a ‘rubbish sandwich’ for lunch, and he had a chocolate brownie and a glass of red wine.

“He made the point of all things in moderation. I wanted to say that was very subjective but I’d already pushed him on asking what he ate.”

William also said he had a few cups of tea for the caffeine as “the kids keep me up at night.”

His full intake for the day was as follows: two eggs, wholemeal toast with butter, apple juice and a cup of tea with milk and sugar for breakfast, the “rubbish sandwich” and a glass of water for lunch, an evening meal of white fish with mushroom, a banana and chocolate brownie as snacks and two to three cups of coffee and a glass of red wine,” the publication confirmed.

During his visit, William also toured the Orchard after his father, the then-Prince Charles, visited in June.

CEO Luke Berkeley said the royal was “fascinated by everything the Orchard does to support local people who use the facility, many of whom struggle financially, have learning difficulties or mental health problems, and are able to grow their own food and grow in confidence and health as a result,” according to the site.