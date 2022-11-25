Hugh Grant is talking about one of his most iconic movie scenes.

In an interview with ABC News, the actor shares how he got himself ready to perform his famous dance number in the modern classic Christmas rom-com “Love Actually”.

His worried apparently started as soon as he ready director Richard Curtis’ screenplay for the 2003 film.

“I saw it in the script and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll hate doing that,'” Grant said. “I didn’t fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it.”

Curtis joked, “He kept saying no. I think he was hoping I’d get ill or something and we’d say, ‘Oh, well, what a shame, we’ll have to lose that dancing sequence.'”

The director said Grant “was grumpy” about it, but that “it was a contractual obligation.”

“A contractual guillotine, yes,” Grant said. “And I’m out of rhythm, by the way, especially at the beginning when I wiggle my ass.”

Talking about his dance moves in the scene, the actor admitted, “And to this day, there’s many people — and I agree with them — who think it’s the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid. But then some people like it.”

The interview is part of the upcoming ABC News special “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later”, airing Nov. 29.