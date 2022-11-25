Idris Elba will be reprising arguably his best-known role in the upcoming Netflix film “Luther”.
The new spin-off of BBC’s acclaimed psychological crime thriller will see Elba returning to the role of DCI John Luther.
With the film expected to debut sometime next year, Netflix has released a pair of first-look images from “Luther”, featuring Elba in character.
In one shot, Luther is seen standing in what appears to the “Chunnel” that links Britain with France.
In another, Luther is shown trudging through snow on a frozen mountaintop, attired in his typical garb and woefully unprepared for the harsh climate in which he finds himself.
While details of the long-in-the-works film are being kept under wraps, “Luther” has been described as “an epic continuation of the ‘Luther’ saga reimagined for film.”
Directed by Jamie Payne, from a screenplay written by series creator Neil Cross, “Luther” also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Jess Liaudin, with Dermot Crowley reprising his role as Martin Schenk.
Earlier this month, Elba took to Twitter to reveal that production on the film had begun; the tweet quickly went viral, racking up more than 10,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.
Oi……I’m back! pic.twitter.com/wOxHBwnbxo
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 10, 2021
“Luther” ran for five seasons, with the most recent airing in 2019.