Jennifer Lopez is sharing the next chapter in her letter to Ben Affleck.

On Friday, 20 years to the day after she released her iconic album This Is Me… Then, featuring the hit “Jenny from the Block”, the singer announced her new album, The Is Me… Now.

In a post on Instagram, Lopez shared a teaser for the album, along with the track list.

Amid the excitement about the album, Lopez’s first since 2014’s A.K.A., fans were quick to notice the title of the seventh track, “Dear Ben pt. II”.

The song would appear to be a follow-up to the original “Dear Ben”, featured on the 2002 album.

At the time, Affleck and Lopez were an item, and engaged to be married before calling it quits. But the two got back together last year, and finally tied the knot in July 2022.

Fans on Twitter were predictably freaking out over the inclusion of “Dear Ben pt. II”.

This Is Me… Now will be released in 2023.