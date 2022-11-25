The story of Sam Bankman-Fried is already headed to TV.

On Friday, Variety reported that Amazon has ordered an eight-part Prime Video miniseries about the rise and fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The series is being produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s company ABGO, with “Invasion” writer David Weil executive producing and writing the pilot. Sources say the Russos are also in talk to direct.

“We are excited to be able to continue our great working relationship with David, Joe, Anthony, and the AGBO team with this fascinating event series,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “I can’t think of better partners to bring this multifaceted story to our global Prime Video audience.”

FTX has been the subject of much scandal in recent weeks. Founded in 2019, it quickly became one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges.

But things began to implode recently, when it was reported that upwards of $2 billion in customer funds were missing, with investigations by U.S. federal agencies already underway.

In particular, much of the scandal has centred on Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old co-founder and CEO of FTX.

“This is one of the most brazen frauds ever committed,” the Russo brothers said in a statement. “It crosses many sectors—celebrity, politics, academia, tech, criminality, sex, drugs, and the future of modern finance. At the center of it all sits an extremely mysterious figure with complex and potentially dangerous motivations. We want to understand why.”

Discussions are also reportedly underway with multiple Marvel actors to take on roles in the series, which is also said to be based on “insider reporting” about FTX.