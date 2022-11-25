Click to share this via email

Ben Platt is getting married!

On Friday, the “Dear Evan Hansen” star took to Instagram to share the happy news that he and Noah Galvin are engaged.

“He agreed to hang out forever 💕,” Platt wrote, sharing a series of photos from the proposal.

The first pic shows the couple embracing, while surrounded by flowers and candles.

Another photo shows the unique, rectangular engagement ring, while the grooms-to-be pose with each other in more pics.

In the comments, actress Beanie Feldstein wrote, “I AM SO HAPPY AND HAVENT STOPPED CRYING.”

“♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️!!!” wrote Lucy Boynton, while Bowen Yang added, “F**K YAWWWWWWWHHHHEEEEAHHHHH.”

Other celebrities, including D’Arcy Carden, Benj Pasek, Rachel Zegler, Rachel Brosnahan, Lin-Manuel Miranda and others also sent messages of congratulations.

Platt and Galvin first became friends when Galvin took over the lead role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway from his future fiancé in 2017.

In 2020, they confirmed they were dating, with Platt telling Kelly Clarkson last year, “We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time.”