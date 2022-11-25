Bringing sex to the stage is all part of the fun for Måneskin.

This week, the members of the Italian rock band, Domino David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi, sat down with ET Canada’s Jedson Tavernier for a chat.

During the interview, Tavarnier asked about how the band finds the pieces for their signature look, featuring a lot of leather and BDSM-inspired clothing.

“Our stylist is always going, ‘Man. I found this sexy shop,'” David laughed.

De Angelis added, “I remember once, before the VMAs actually, we went to get the boots in this sexy shop with my manager, so everyone thought, like, she was my sugar mama.”

She continued, “So they’re like, ‘Oh, okay. What are you two looking for?’ We were like, ‘Uh boots.’ And they were like, ‘Mistress boots? That’s your sugar mama?'”

Tavernier also asked what specific clothing items are their favourites to wear, to which David replied that he was all about the “latex stuff.”

Asked if they always liked dressing that way, David explained, “We’ve always dressed differently from other guys our age, but not always like this. We experimented and we changed many, many times.”

“And at first we dressed so badly,” De Angelis laughed. “We tried to be so extra. So we were, like ,wearing, I don’t know, ten different prints. But it was so bad.“