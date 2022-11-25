Click to share this via email

Daenerys and dairy don’t exactly go well together.

This week, “Game of Thrones” star Emilie Clarke shared a photo on Instagram of her discovering an ice cream shop inspired by the show, called Game of Cones.

The only problem is Clarke doesn’t eat dairy, and as she explained, “I checked, there was no Dairy free Daenerys option…”

One commenter joked, “A song of fire and ice cream”

Another added, “How disrespectful! Break the wheel! The wheel that churns up the ice cream that is!!!!! 🤣🍨🍧.”

While Clarke is not vegan, she has revealed in the past that she doesn’t eat much meat, sticking to vegetables and fish.

She has also endorsed the cookbook Clean and Lean for Life, by former Bodyism trainer James Duigan, advocating eating vegetables, fish and lean proteins.