Jennifer Gates and husband Nayel Nassar have a baby on the way.

The pair confirmed they were expecting their first child as Jennifer shared a couple of cute photos on Instagram on Thursday, showing her cradling her baby bump.

The 26-year-old daughter of Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda posed in a green dress, with her looking down at her belly in a sweet solo shot.

Jennifer, who married her other half in October 2021, captioned the post: “thankful. 💚🍼”

Her mom Melinda gushed in the comments section: “I couldn’t be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents. 💖”

Bill and Melinda announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage last year.

The Microsoft mogul subsequently confessed to infidelity during the marriage.

In an interview with Fortune, Melinda has since explained why she simply couldn’t remain married, sharing: “I had some reasons I just couldn’t stay in that marriage anymore.

“But the odd thing about COVID is that it gave me the privacy to do what I needed to do.”

She also reflected on the pain she experienced during the course of her marriage: “It’s unbelievably painful, in innumerable ways, but I had the privacy to get through it.”