Demi Lovato is feeling the love.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day to express her gratitude and appreciation for her boyfriend, rapper Jute$, as they celebrated their first major holiday together.

In a series of Instagram stories, Lovato, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, shared she was “grateful” for her new beau.

Lovato posted a mirror selfie with Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, and wrote in another Instagram story, “Grateful for this guy,” alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato/Instagram

The pair also went out for a drive on Thanksgiving as Lovato shared a photo of Jute$ in the driver’s seat with her dog next to him.

“My boys,” she wrote.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

In August, a source told ET that the couple was “very smitten over each other,” after they were spotted holding hands in New York City earlier this month.

“Demi and Jute$ connect over music. They support each other’s intellect and that keeps things fresh between them,” the source said. “They are both very smitten over each other. He would drop anything for her and loves to make her feel special and important.”

The source added that the pair prioritized “the importance of staying healthy in their minds, bodies and souls together and it sets a healthy foundation for their relationship and what’s to come.”

