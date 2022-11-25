PREMIUM -- HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN 10 DAYS, Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson, 2003, (c)

Kate Hudson would be “totally” up for reprising her role as Andie Anderson, if the right idea for another “How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days” movie came about.

The actress hinted at a potential sequel while appearing on this week’s episode of “The Jonathan Ross Show”.

Hudson starred in the iconic 2003 rom com alongside Matthew McConaughey.

“We both have the same feeling about it; if for some reason a great idea came across our desk and it read well, yeah I would totally revisit it,” revealed the actress. “I love working with Matthew.”

Hudson also shared some ideas about what a potential sequel might look like.

“I’m sure it would start with marital conflict,” she quipped. “Or maybe… I have no idea. How To Lose A Husband in 20 Years?”

Hudson and McConaughey also starred together in 2008’s “Fool’s Gold”.

“I like how real Matthew is,” she said of the Oscar-winner. “We have a little bit of a fighting spirit with each other, we know how to push each other’s buttons.”

Hudson added, “We work hard, play hard. To me, Matthew‘s such an original and so authentically who you think he is, is who he is.”