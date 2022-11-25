Greta Gerwig is the director of critically acclaimed films “Lady Bird” and “Little Women”.

That’s why her fourth outing as feature director has been seen as an odd choice: “Barbie”, starring Margot Robbie as the titular Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her bleached-blonde boyfriend Ken.

Gerwig addressed that during a recent appearance on the “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast, telling the “Future Nostalgia” singer that she was apprehensive about taking on “Barbie” as her next project.

“It was terrifying,” Gerwig admitted.

“There’s something about starting from that place where it’s like ‘Well, anything is possible.’ It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?” added Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with husband Noah Baumbach.

“That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror,” she explained. “Usually that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.’”

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, “Barbie” boasts an all-star cast that includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Emerald Fennell, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells.

“Barbie” is set to premiere July 21, 2023.