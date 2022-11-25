Spoiler Warning: The following article contains spoilers for “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

Rocket and the gang are back for a fun-filled holiday special.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” has just arrived on Disney+ and fans are already loving the fan-service filled adventure.

The movie follows the gang as they try to prepare for the Christmas season. Dave Bautista’s Drax and Pom Klementieff’s Mantis decide to brighten things up for Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, who is still sad over the disappearance of Gamora after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

Star Lord isn’t the only one receiving gifts, however, as Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) gets a special gift of his own: Bucky’s arm.

Twitter users were ecstatic to see the bounty hunter finally receive his coveted arm.

Rocket gets Bucky's arm in 'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL' I hope no Bucky was harmed pic.twitter.com/dNvbEQ2hV0 — Multiverse Analysis (@TheAnalystOne) November 25, 2022

Rocket’s gift wasn’t the only surprise in store, however, as the special also confirmed the fan theory that Mantis and Peter Quill were related.

“Damn, I can’t believe Mr. Gunn actually confirmed the fan theory of Mantis being Quill’s sister by Ego’s blood with this Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” wrote one fan.

Damn, I can't believe Mr. Gunn actually confirmed the fan theory of Mantis being Quill's sister by Ego's blood with this Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — zURA/kURA (@zURA_kURA) November 25, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was nice.

Didn't see it coming that mantis would be Peter's sister.

Rocket finally got bucky's metal arm!#GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial#GuardiansOfTheGalaxy#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/umCbVvYKnO — Anuj Asokan (@AnujAsokan) November 25, 2022

Others were appreciative of the fact that Mantis finally got her time in the spotlight after supporting much of the cast on the side.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is wholesome, funny and I loved every second of it. Glad @JamesGunn gave us this @PomKlementieff Mantis has always been a standout and one of my favs so seeing her front and center made me happy.Hope we see her more in vol.3 and beyond! pic.twitter.com/TbE1Kukxbb — Oscar Villatoro (@ovillatoro27) November 25, 2022

Rocket finally get Bucky Arm, I don't know Mantis Peter Quill's Sister but I don't remember watching GoTG 2, I'm so happy to see Peter Quill have siblings because she give her for Best Christimas, I like it Review: 10/10 pic.twitter.com/LbY2RqK2hN — . . . (@PursBorg) November 25, 2022

the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was absolutely wonderful. i’m a sucker for anything that’s set during Christmas and i loved seeing Pom Klementieff shine with Mantis at the forefront. such a heartfelt story. LOVED it 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/rtltqdjWG4 — Ty ➃ (@ClobberinTyme) November 25, 2022

While the Christmas special may not be advancing the plot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s already cemented itself as a holiday classic in the hearts of many fans.

THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL WAS LITERALLY PERFECT OMG, THIS WILL BECOME A NEW CHRISTMAS TRADITION IN MY HOUSE!!! pic.twitter.com/pcWhiva2lX — Nxgan 🏹🎄 (@nxganussy) November 25, 2022

I would love from Marvel to drop fun projects like The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special more often because it was the first time in years where I watched a Marvel project without stressing about someone dying — Hellayna (@helen3nti) November 25, 2022

If you ever wanted to see Mantis fight the police, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special provides that fun! — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) November 25, 2022

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special was so fun! It was hilarious, yet so emotional, Another James Gunn W. pic.twitter.com/RkmXyWc7vh — Co (@CohenMarvelStan) November 25, 2022

Fans also made sure to point out Kevin Bacon’s special cameo as himself, canonizing himself in the MCU.

rewatched 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' really enjoyed it. 💯 Soundtrack. (side note Kevin Bacon has an irl band. "The Bacon Brothers" if you didn't know for Maybe 20 years now.) — Nelbon Gellor (@Nelbon888) November 25, 2022

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” is available for streaming on Disney+ now.