Spoiler Warning: The following article contains spoilers for “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rocket and the gang are back for a fun-filled holiday special.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” has just arrived on Disney+ and fans are already loving the fan-service filled adventure.

The movie follows the gang as they try to prepare for the Christmas season. Dave Bautista’s Drax and Pom Klementieff’s Mantis decide to brighten things up for Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, who is still sad over the disappearance of Gamora after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

READ MORE: ‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Trailer Gifts Us Kevin Bacon

Star Lord isn’t the only one receiving gifts, however, as Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) gets a special gift of his own: Bucky’s arm.

Twitter users were ecstatic to see the bounty hunter finally receive his coveted arm.

Rocket’s gift wasn’t the only surprise in store, however, as the special also confirmed the fan theory that Mantis and Peter Quill were related.

“Damn, I can’t believe Mr. Gunn actually confirmed the fan theory of Mantis being Quill’s sister by Ego’s blood with this Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” wrote one fan.

READ MORE: Zoe Saldana On ‘Bittersweet’ Experience Filming Final ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Movie

Others were appreciative of the fact that Mantis finally got her time in the spotlight after supporting much of the cast on the side.

While the Christmas special may not be advancing the plot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s already cemented itself as a holiday classic in the hearts of many fans.

READ MORE: ‘Peacemaker’ Star Chukwudi Iwuji On His Character’s Big Reveal, His ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Role & More

Fans also made sure to point out Kevin Bacon’s special cameo as himself, canonizing himself in the MCU.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” is available for streaming on Disney+ now.