Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are thankful for their son Legendary Love as they celebrate the 4-month-old’s first Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the “Selling Sunset” star shared a series of photos and video from her Thanksgiving celebrations, via Instagram Stories.

In one of the photos, she and Cannon are seen snuggling up to their baby, each giving the smiling infant a kiss on the cheek.

“Thankful for you both,” Tiesi wrote in the caption.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Cannon was apparently busy on Thanksgiving making the rounds to visit his numerous children and their multiple mothers.

That same day, Cannon posted video of himself cradling baby daughter Onyx Ice, joking in the caption that she was “making Boss moves.”