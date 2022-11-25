Click to share this via email

Melanie Martin, mother of Aaron Carter’s son, is honouring the late singer on the first Thanksgiving following his tragic death.

Carter and Martin welcomed their son, Prince, back in November 2021.

Speaking to TMZ, sources close to Carter revealed that the late star was always the one who was in charge of preparing the traditional Thanksgiving turkey.

Martin and Prince reportedly spent the holiday with family and watched “Home Alone” and “Iron Man” — two movies that Carter used to watch every year on Thanksgiving.

Martin’s sister, Jennifer, also brought Carter’s beloved dog Zelda along to the family occasion.

TMZ reports that Martin is “dreading December”, which was Carter’s birthday month.

Carter died on Nov. 5 at age 34. His death certificate labels the cause of death as “deferred,” meaning an autopsy has not yet determined the outcome.