Madonna is giving fans a rare glimpse into her family life.

The singer shared photos of her Thanksgiving celebration which she spent with her large family.

She shared the snaps to Instagram with the caption, “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛”.

The carousel included photos of the mother of six posing with all of her children and showing off her sultry holiday look. With her hair dyed copper, Madonna wore a dark corset as she cradled a glass of wine in her hand.

The 64-year-old is mother to 26-year-old Lourdes who she shares with her ex-husband Carlos Leon, 22-year-old Rocco who she shares with Guy Ritchie, 17-year-old David who she adopted from Lilongwe, 16-year-old Mercy who she adopted from Malawi, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere who she also adopted from Malawi.