Twitter is coming to Meghan Markle’s defense.

Angela Levin, author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince and prominent critic of Markle, quote-retweeted a photo of the Sussexes on Thursday, pointing out the colour of Markle’s skin.

Fans were quick to criticize the comment, calling it racist.

“Stop being so obsessed with Princess Meghan. She’s moved on and you should do the same. You are a wretched person,” wrote one user.

Royal fans weren’t the only ones who took issue with the tweet.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive officer of the Diana Award, with which Princes Harry and William are connected to, called the comment “atrocious”.

“@angelalevin1 I’ll never one to jump on a bandwagon as it goes against everything i believe, but this post is atrocious and beyond belief!” Ojo replied in a quote-retweet. “Why on earth would you think it is acceptable to comment on the skin colour of a person? Have we sunk so low that nothing is sacred anymore?”

Markle has spoken out about the racism she endured from the British media during her time with the royal family, and has been particularly open about her experience on her podcast “Archetypes”.

The duchess spoke out on a recent episode about being considered “difficult” by the media and recalled some advice she heard from a friend.

“My friend said to me, there’s a certain point when you come to terms with the fact that not everyone is going to like you, the goal can’t be for everyone to like you, but the goal can be for them to respect you,” she shared.