Brandi Glanville is missing out on Thanksgiving this year.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum revealed she’s skipping out on celebrating this year after catching a seasonal cold.

She still sent her love to her “modern family” in an Instagram post.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all! I missed my modern family today as I’m at home in bed with a cold. Love these people 💗💗#modern family,” she wrote in her post.

She shared a photo of herself with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, their sons, Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, and Cibrian’s wife LeAnn Rimes.

Glanville was together with Cibrian for 13 years, getting married at 8 years together, before he began an affair with Rimes whom he met on the set of TV movie “Northern Lights” in 2009.

While she once claimed she “wanted to kill” Rimes in the past, it’s all water on the bridge now as she admitted in the same op-ed for The Sun that they get along well now.

“I love LeAnn… she’s great and we all hang out together. I’ve forgiven her. We’re going to be around each other for ever because of the kids, so why not make the best of it?” she wrote. “Eddie and I still squabble, but it’s like the three of us are doing the parenting — it’s nice to have a third person and she’s usually on my side.”