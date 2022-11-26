Click to share this via email

Zayn Malik has just dropped a new single that’s actually older than he is.

On Friday, Nov. 25, the “One Direction” alum released “Angel”, a collaboration of sorts featuring the late Jimi Hendrix.

“Angel” was first released on 1971’s “Cry of Love”, the first of countless posthumous albums released after the guitar virtuoso’s 1970 death.

The track proved to be a standout on “Cry of Love”, which compiled several unreleased tracks that Hendrix had been working on before he tragically died of a drug overdose at age 27.

The new version of “Angel” adds Malik’s newly recorded vocals to Hendrix’s distinctive guitar work, released to celebrate what would have been the late rock icon’s 80th birthday on Nov. 27.

“Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honour,” Malik wrote on Instagram.

“I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans,” he added. ‘”Angel’ is out now – hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th Jimi.”