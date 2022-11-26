A new biography on Queen Elizabeth II will provide an unprecedented look into the late monarch’s final months.

Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, written by former Member of Parliament Gyles Brandreth — described as a “friend and biographer of the royal family” — is being serialized in the Daily Mail ahead of its publication next month.

As the Mail reports, Brandeth addresses rumours that the Queen was suffering from a rare type of bone marrow cancer; while he neither proves nor disproves the rumours, if it were true, it “would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life,” he writes.

“The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you’d expect,” he added, referencing a visit the Queen had from Rt. Rev. Dr. Iain Greenshields, who spend a weekend with her at Balmoral shortly before her death.

“‘Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets,” Greenshields told Brandeth for the book.

According to Brandeth, the death of Prince Philip after 73 years of marriage was devastating, yet also spurred her to keep busy with personal appearances. “Life goes on,” Brandeth recalls her telling him. “It has to.”

However, in the fall of 2021 she began to experience a “sudden ‘energy low'” and “felt exhausted,” with doctors ordering her to “‘rest a bit, not to push herself so much, to take it easy.'”

Dr. Douglas James Allan Glass, who was with the Queen at the time of her death, revealed that her death “was expected and we were quite aware of what was going to happen.”

As the Mail notes, the book also offers insight into the Queen’s feelings about Prince Harry’s decision to step down from being a working royal and move to California, as well as a window into how she handled Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Regarding the latter, Brandeth writes that even though Andrew was her “favourite child,” the Queen didn’t hesitate when it came to stripping him of his titles and removing him from his role as a working royal.

“The Queen took a firm grip of things,” a “senior courtier” told Brandeth for the book. “To use the military jargon, there were only few days between flash and bang. Action was called for it and she took it.”

However, the Queen also showed her personal support by deliberately allowing himself to be photographed riding with Andrew in Windsor Great Park on the day after she relieved him of his royal duties.

Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait will be published on Dec. 8.