Kim Kardashian is said to be “looking into” shocking allegations that Kanye West displayed “intimate” photos of her to others at Adidas.

That was one of many claims about West made in an open letter from “prominent members of the Yeezy team” that was obtained by Rolling Stone.

“Kim is disgusted,” an “insider” told Us Weekly.

“She feels violated and horrified,” added the source.

According to the source, Kardashian is attempting to “confirm” the allegations.

“[She] wanted to see what photos former employees saw so she has more details,” the insider explained.

As the insider explained, “The Kardashians” star sees this latest scandal is “just another bombshell about Kanye,” and “continues to wonder what will drop next” when it comes to West.

In addition, the open letter accused West of an array of bizarre workplace behaviour, ranging from bullying and intimidating female employees to playing hardcore porn on his laptop during meetings.

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” the brand said in a statement to Us Weekly. “However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”