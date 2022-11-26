Mandy Moore is reflecting on her love life, from on-screen romances to real-life marriage with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

In a recent interview with E! News, the actress reflected on her friendship with Shane West, her former “A Walk to Remember” co-star.

“We still connect via text,” Moore said, adding that it would be fun to do an Instagram Live video one day with West in honour of their beloved 2002 film, which celebrated its 20-year anniversary earlier this year.

“Maybe, I’ll have to reach out to him and see if we have time,” she continued, “and, maybe, rope Adam Shankman, who’s our director, in, ‘cause he’s just so much fun as well.”

Moore went on to note that she and West share some fond memories together of their time on set.

“I turned 17 while I was making that movie,” the actress, 38, shared. “I did not know anything and sweet Shane West really took me under his wing.”

In recent years, Moore had another on-screen love interest- her “This Is Us” character Rebecca’s husband, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia). Although the hit NBC series ended in May, Moore is already ready for a reunion with her TV hubby, along with the rest of the cast.

“I’m ready, like, any time,” she told the outlet. “I miss everybody so much. You know, we’re all constantly in communication via our text chain, but it’s weird to drive by that Paramount lot.”

When it comes to the “License to Wed” star’s real-life love, Moore admitted that her husband, whom she wed back in 2018, has “spoiled” her.

“I feel so lucky to be married to someone that I have the upmost respect for,” she said. “He played on my record. He toured in the band. I’m like, ‘Ooh, you’ve spoiled me. Now, I don’t want to make music without you by my side.'”

Moore, who shares two sons- August “Gus” Harrison, one, and newborn Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, one month- with Goldsmith recently took to social media to express how thankful she is for her family in honour of Thanksgiving.

“Thankful doesn’t even begin to cover it,” the actress captioned a series of sweet photos on her Instagram. “Not sure what I did to deserve these 3 (and so many other wonderful parts of life) but I try to live in the gratitude every day. Wishing you and yours a celebration of love and good food today. Xo.”