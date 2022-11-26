Daniel Craig is reprising his “Knives Out” role in the new sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, and a big reveal about the character was made during a press conference at the London Film Festival last month.

As Insider reported, director Rian Johnson confirmed that Craig’s character, detective Benoit Blanc, is queer, something that’s subtly revealed in the movie.

Speaking with Deadline, Craig addressed that aspect of his character and how it’s addressed in the film.

“It’s all good,” said Craig of the way Johnson handled the reveal, in which Blanc is depicted as living with another man — played by a mystery actor in a surprise cameo.

“The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense,” said Craig of “Glass Onion” not making a big deal about the fact that Blanc is gay.

“And also, as I said at the LFF, who wouldn’t want to live with the human being that he happens to live with?” he said of Blanc’s onscreen partner.

Ultimately, Craig would prefer viewers focus on the movie and not his character’s sexuality. “It’s nice, it’s fun. And why shouldn’t it be?” he added. “I don’t want people to get politically hung up on anything.”