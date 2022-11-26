Porsha Williams is a married woman! The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and Simon Guobadia officially tied the knot on Friday.

According to People, Williams, 41, and Guobadia, 57, held a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta. The outlet reported that there were about 250 guests. But Friday’s festivities was just the start. The couple plans to have an American ceremony on Saturday.

Williams previously revealed that she was planning three wedding ceremonies when the couple got married. The reality star explained that Guobadia gave her the reins to planning the ceremonies during an episode of Dish Nation.

“[Simon’s] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” Williams told co-hosts Rickey Smiley and Sherri Shepherd. “He did say, ‘Oh babe, it’s OK. Just do whatever you want. It’s your day.'”

Williams and Guobadia, a businessman and film producer, got engaged last May.

ET spoke with Williams last November, where she opened up about her romance with Guobadia, which some fans have questioned given his previous marriage to Williams’ former co-star, Faylynn Pina. She noted that she and Pina aren’t close despite Pina being introduced as her friend on the show.

“It’s a common practice that if you’re bringing someone new in, they have to be introduced by someone,” Williams explained.

“The biggest misconception is that someone would have done something to hurt someone,” she added of her and Guobadia’s relationship. “Or that someone was obligated to something else, and anything was broken. I mean, this is just a story of adults making adult decisions for themselves.”

She said that timing was everything for her and Guobadia.

READ MORE: Porsha Williams Shows Off $300K Rolls-Royce From Fiancé Simon Guobadia

“I met a man who was at the same place that I was, at the same time,” she shared. “Mentally, spiritually and in love. You have to think about, for me to get to a place to walk away from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, to walk away from Dish, put Porsha first and really concentrate on what I want to do and my purpose, faith walk, when you meet someone else at that exact same place, it’s a powerful force. So as soon as we started talking — and you’re talking to a man who has done 175 hours of therapy and has truly looked at all his mistakes and had turned around to be for the better — when you meet someone in that space, you are going to be in like company.”

Last May, Williams addressed romance rumors with a post confirming her relationship with her co-star’s estranged husband, explaining that their relationship “began a month ago.”

READ MORE: Porsha Williams Says 'Door Is Not Bolted' Shut on Her Returning to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' (Exclusive)

“Yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest,” Williams captioned the photo. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Williams broke down the specifics of their romance timeline, and stressed that their relationship is completely unrelated to Falynn and Simon’s divorce.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” Williams wrote. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Williams went on to say that her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley — with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Pilar — is supportive of her new relationship.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ,” she wrote. “Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!”

READ MORE: Porsha Williams Leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' After 9 Seasons

“It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins,” Williams concluded.

Two months after Williams announced the couple’s engagement, Pina shared that her divorce from Guobadia had been finalized. She previously announced her split from Simon in April, sharing “After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.”

