Thanksgiving was extra special this year for Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma!

The “Pitch Perfect” star took to her Instagram Stories Thursday to share photos of the holiday — her first since welcoming daughter Royce Lillian earlier this month.

In the Instagram Story snaps, a proud Wilson stands in front of a freshly baked turkey, ready to carve into it, while a second shot sees her and Agruma posing for a family portrait, with baby Royce lying sweetly in mom’s arms. Wilson covered the newborn’s face with a GIF of a cartoon turkey.

A final pic sees the couple with a loved one, as Agruma shows off what looks like a salad made in anticipation of Thursday’s feast.

The holiday photos come just days after the pair took baby Royce on her “first adventure.”

Both Wilson and Agruma posted pics from their meal out at Nobu, in Malibu, sharing a sweet shot of themselves doting over the newborn baby girl, whose face was covered with a heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Wilson shared that she’d welcomed her first child via surrogate. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” the actress wrote.

The 42-year-old actresses’ role as mom was celebrated by her girlfriend, who had a hand in throwing her baby shower. While she shot down speculation that she was engaged to Agruma, Wilson has yet to clarify if her girlfriend is going to be a co-parent in her daughter’s life.

Agruma, however, did open up about how the baby girl has impacted her and Wilson’s lives in a recent interview with “The Morning Show on 7”.

“Oh, it’s been life changing,” the designer said about life since Royce’s arrival. “It’s really amazing and I never thought it would feel this way. It’s very special. I really enjoy it.”

