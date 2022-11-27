Joy Behar recalled the reason why she got fired from “Good Morning America “years ago,” and the story was such a doozy it had Kumail Nanjiani cracking up.

During Friday’s episode of “The View”, the 80-year-old comedian was about to dive in to Nanjiani’s latest project — the Hulu miniseries “Welcome to Chippendales” — when she stopped herself to tell him a story about her own connection to Chippendales.

“So, let’s talk about ‘Welcome to Chippendales’. First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from ‘Good Morning America’ years ago — I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had — and, this is a true story, I was fired, they took me to Chippendales as my goodbye present. … so, anyway I’m familiar with Chippendales.”

Halfway through Behar’s story, one of her co-hosts chimed in to say it was a “true story.” Meanwhile, Nanjiani was totally taken aback, and he couldn’t stop laughing at what he had just been told. Behar called it “a great day all around.”

“So that was a good and a bad day for you?” the actor said. “You lost a job but you gained so much more.”

It’s not the first time Behar’s opened up about being fired. Back in July, the comedian recalled in a Time magazine interview she was “glad” about her 2013 firing from “The View”.

“I was glad to be fired,” she said. “I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.”

At that point, Behar’s career in television also included her own HLN talk show, “The Joy Behar Show”, which was canceled after two years in 2011. She later landed “Late Night Joy” on TLC, but that was canceled after only five episodes in 2015. Behar’s “Joy Behar: Say Anything! “show on Current TV premiered in September 2012 but the show ended in August 2013 when Al Jazeera bought the network and turned it into Al Jazeera America.

She returned to “The View” as a permanent co-host for the show’s 19th season in September 2015.

