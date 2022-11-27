Shania Twain unveiled a special gift for fans on Sunday, Nov. 27 with the release of a brand-new deluxe edition of her iconic 1997 album Come on Over.

Released to mark the album’s 25th anniversary, the deluxe edition is available as part of Apple Music’s holiday countdown From Apple Music With Love.

In addition to such hits as “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”, Come on Over (Special Edition) also features three live duets.

These include two live versions of “You’re Still the One”, one featuring Chris Martin from a Las Vegas performance earlier this year, and another with Elton John from a 1999 Miami show, along with a duet of “Party for Two” with Nick Jonas from the 2017 Stagecoach festival.

Earlier this month, Twain took to Instagram to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her biggest-selling album.

“25 years ago I released Come On Over… and because of your support, that album went on to become: The biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time, the best-selling country music album ever [and] the biggest-selling album by a Canadian country artist …Crazy,” she wrote.