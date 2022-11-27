Kanye West continues to generate controversy pretty much every time he opens his mouth, and that held true when he spoke with reporters outside a church on Saturday, Nov. 26.

As TMZ reports, West touched on a lot of topics during the brief interview, including being dropped by Adidas and Balenciaga due to his antisemitic statements, his belief that celebrities are being “controlled” by some unseen force, his belief that America is “a Christian country” and urging Elon Musk to reinstate Alex Jones’ Twitter account.

“We saw Adidas freeze my accounts,” began West, wearing a “Ye24” jacket promoting his just-announced 2024 presidential bid.

“We saw me get de-banked,” he continued. “And you think, if that can happen to someone like me, what’s happening to all of America?”

READ MORE: Kanye West Officially Announces New Presidential Bid, Claims Donald Trump Insulted Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Insisting that free speech was under threat throughout the country, West then went after the media. “They tried to destroy me at press, they tried to destroy all my businesses at the same time, and the world saw it and no one’s saying anything…” he complained.

According to West, the reason that no celebrities have stepped up to defend his antisemitic opinions is because they’re “controlled” by their secret masters.

“This just shows you that all celebrities are controlled, you know, you don’t see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation, right? So that just shows you all of these celebrities out here, don’t let them influence you in any way because they’re controlled by the people who really influence the world,” he stated.

READ MORE: Source: Kim Kardashian ‘Feels Violated & Horrified’ By Allegations Kanye West Displayed Her Nude Photos To Adidas Staff

According to West, the only celebrities that can be trusted are those who profess to be “Christian.”

“We’re holding to Christian Christ principles first. America is a Christian country,” he added before instantly pivoting to notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has been ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of the children killed at the Sandy Hook massacre, due to his ongoing statements claiming the shooting was a staged “false flag” operation using “crisis actors.”

WOW! @kanyewest tells @elonmusk he has an issue with Elon not reinstating Alex Jones on Twitter. Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/kq85Vo5TFg — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 26, 2022

“Another issue I have is the fact that Elon [Musk] won’t reinstate Alex Jones,” West said.

“Alex Jones is a Christian that you have a person who doesn’t believe that Christ is lord going to buy an American media outlet and picking and choosing who can be on the platform and who can’t,” he added.