Britney Spears is very unhappy with an unnamed celeb, judging by a recent social media missive.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share a scathing message aimed at someone only identified as “celebrity.”

“SUP BIRDS !!! Come on b***h, clap back at me for two minutes … My own party !!! Smartest one … VERY GOOD !!!” Spears wrote in the post, accompanying a portrait of a woman with a pair of sunglasses Photoshopped onto her face.

“You’re such a classy famous person you piece of s**t … I finally said it !!! Shade,” she continued.

She concluded by writing, “I’m only human … what can I say 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ F**K YOU !!!”

While Spears didn’t name any names in her post, some of her 41.7 Instagram followers have theorized that the message was meant for her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who’s been in the public eye recently due to her role in the upcoming Fox reality competition “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”.

In fact, it’s been floated that Spears was responding to a post her younger sister made on Instagram Stories earlier the same day, sharing the quote, “It takes grace to remain kind in a cruel situation.”