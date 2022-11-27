Jennifer Lopez had a cozy Thanksgiving holiday! In a new Instagram post, the 53-year-old gave her followers a look at her celebrations.

“This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁 #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer captioned the video. The caption was a play on her upcoming album, This Is Me … Now.

Set to her song, “The one (Version 2),” Lopez’s video montage shared a series of moments from her time with her family. The clip included pictures of her baking cookies with her vocal coach and friend, Steve Mackey, Lopez posing with her sisters and a sweet moment featuring her and daughter, Emme, sleeping during a car ride.

The sweet video wouldn’t be complete without a few pictures of her husband, Ben Affleck. Affleck made an appearance in the background, while he played a game with Emme and, once again, during a sweet moment where Lopez’s son Max sleeps on his chest during a car ride.

Not pictured were Affleck’s children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The Marry Me star’s post comes after she announced that she will release her new album, This Is Me … Now in 2023. Lopez made the reveal, on Friday, during the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, This is Me … Then.

“This is Me … Now,” Lopez captioned the video that saw her recreating the album cover, before transitioning into a current image.

In addition, Lopez shared the 13-song track list, which includes, “Dear Ben pt. II.”

This Thanksgiving was the first that Lopez shared with the Oscar-winning actor since they tied the knot in July during a Las Vegas ceremony. The couple said their “I dos” again during a lavish ceremony in Georgia, three months later.

Lopez and Affleck, 50, put their love on display, as they cuddled up last week in an intimate Instagram post.

In the clip, Lopez is sitting on Affleck’s lap, hugging him and resting her head on his. Both Lopez and Affleck are smiling in the video as audio plays declaring, “Guys, I did it! I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been.”

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the newlyweds are still in bliss.

“Jen and Ben are essentially inseparable and feel like getting married was one of the best things they’ve ever done,” the source said at the time. “They are over the moon in love.”

MORE FROM ET:

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album ‘This Is Me… Now’

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Up in Adorable Video

J.Lo Praises Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner as ‘Amazing Co-Parent’