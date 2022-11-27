Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are proving that their post-breakup bond is still strong.

Brady took to Instagram this week to share a photo of his son Jack, 15, showcasing hit football skills on the playing field.

“My Inspiration ❤️,” he captioned the sweet post.

In comments down below, Bündchen replied with a simple red heart emoji.

The former couple are parents to Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, while Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen and Brady, who tied the knot in 2009, announced their divorce in October.

The pair each spoke out shortly thereafter, posting similar statements to their Instagram Stories.

“We arrived at this decision amicably with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote in part. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bündchen noted in her statement. “… The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart.”

Around the same time, a source told ET that, following Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, Bündchen had “had enough” and “needed to put her and her kids first.”

“Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending,” the source added. “Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football.”