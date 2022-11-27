Keke Palmer will be hosting the Dec. 3 edition of “Saturday Night Live”, and in a new interview with CNN she reveals she sought out some advice from an SNL” hosting veteran who’s been through the experience more than once.

“I’m thrilled to the moon. I just can’t wait,” Palmer said of making her “SNL” hosting debut.

“I know it’s gonna be so much fun. I’m really excited about it and just looking forward to doing it. I think it’s gonna be a unique experience, but also some familiar territory. And then it’ll just be fun seeing how they do it, you know, on their side of it. Because I love sketch,” she added before revealing that three-time “SNL” host Amy Schumer has been providing some coaching.

“Amy actually talked to me about it and was walking me kind of through the whole thing,” Palmer said of Schumer, who hosted the Nov. 5 episode earlier this month.

According to Palmer, she’s viewing the experience of live television as being akin to a “Broadway-ish” performance.

“I just wanna entertain, y’all and let’s have a good night,” she said.

Palmer makes her hosting debut alongside musical guest SZA when “Saturday Night Live” airs on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.