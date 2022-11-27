Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle reportedly asked Kate Middleton to take part in an episode of her “Archetypes” podcast.

Royal expert Neil Sean made the claims on his YouTube channel, according to Yahoo! Life.

Sean alleges that the conversation took place during the time that the duchess and her husband Prince Harry were in England for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“While Meghan was over here, staying in Windsor at their cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes,” Sean claimed.

“It, kind of, makes sense if you think. In Meghan‘s eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life and work balance,” he continued.

Markle’s hit podcast has previously featured A-list guests such as Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.