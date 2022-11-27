Helena Bonham Carter is sharing her thoughts on cancel culture and the impact that it has had on some of her friends.

The “Enola Holmes” star defended Johnny Depp, who is the godfather of her children, in a new interview with The Times.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Walks In Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’, Sparks Online Backlash

“I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch-hunt and a lack of understanding,” said the actress.

Back in June, a Virginia jury ruled largely in Depp’s favour in his highly-publicized defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Carter told The Times that she believes Depp has been “completely vindicated” following the six-week trial.

“I think he’s fine now,” she said. “Totally fine.”

Carter also shared her belief that Heard got on the “pendulum”, when asked if Depp’s case was the “pendulum of #MeToo swinging back.”

“That’s the problem with these things – that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it,” she continued.

Discussing the backlash surrounding J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, Carter, said, “It’s horrendous, a load of b******s. I think she has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people.”

READ MORE: Lily-Rose Depp Shares Why She’s Chosen To Avoid Recent Headlines About Her Dad Johnny Depp, Talks Growing Up With Famous Parents

Carter starred starred as Bellatrix Lestrange in Rowling’s “Harry Potter” franchise of movies.

She added, “She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse. Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain. You don’t all have to agree on everything — that would be insane and boring. She’s not meaning it aggressively, she’s just saying something out of her own experience.”