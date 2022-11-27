Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence on a controversial Balenciaga ad campaign that was widely accused of sexualizing children.

The campaign in question, which has now been axed, caused outrage for featuring kids holding BDSM-style bondage bears.

Kardashian, who has worked with the fashion house for years, took to Twitter to address the scandal on Sunday, Nov. 27.

I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 27, 2022

The SKIMS mogul wrote, “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

She continued, “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society — period.”

Concluding the thread, Kardashian added, “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

Meanwhile, Balenciaga has filed court papers announcing a $25 million lawsuit against the production company behind the ad campaign

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign,” the company said in a statement posted to its Instagram story. “We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”