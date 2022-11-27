Kaley Cuoco is giving fans a look at her growing baby bump!

In a new photo shared to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Cuoco showed off her maternity style in a blue floral print dress by Gap as she snapped a selfie alongside boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The “Ozark” actor adorably held onto Cuoco’s belly as the pair smiled for the camera, with Pelphrey rocking a black t-shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses for the pic.

“M & D,” Cuoco wrote over the sweet snap of the expectant parents.

In the pic, “The Flight Attendant” star also seems to be wearing a ring on that finger, further fueling speculation that she and Pelphrey may have already tied the knot.

Instagram/kaleycuoco

Cuoco shared another look at her growing belly on Sunday, reposting a photo shared by Pelphrey’s sister-in-law, Lauren. The cute photo showed Pelphrey’s niece lovingly touching Cuoco’s belly while the momma-to-be also placed a hand on her stomach, and another around Lauren.

Photo: Instagram/kaleycuoco

“Family. Lily and her baby bump,” Lauren wrote, tagging Cuoco.

The 36-year-old actress added a few stickers to the story, including a red heart and a GIF that read, “brb crying.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, together earlier this month in some sweet photos.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon,” Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of herself and Pelphrey, 40, holding up a slice of cake with pink icing. “… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!”

Cuoco’s former “Big Bang Theory” showrunner, Chuck Lorre, recently opened up to ET about Cuoco’s baby news, saying of the actress, “She’s gonna be a helicopter mom! Gonna be all over this kid.”

MORE FROM ET:

Kaley Cuoco Thanks Jennifer Aniston for Speaking on Fertility Issues

Everything Kaley Cuoco’s Said About Marriage Amid Tom Pelphrey Romance

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps